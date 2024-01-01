NEWS Oprah Winfrey never thought she would 'make it' to age 60 Newsdesk Share with :





Oprah Winfrey has revealed she never thought she would "make it" to age 60.



The talk show host revealed that as a child, she believed she would die early.



"I remember many, many years ago as a young girl, I had always thought that I would never make it to the 60s or 70s," Oprah, who turned 70 in January, told Al Roker on Today.



"I had this number in my head that I thought, 'OK, I'm gonna be out by then'."



She explained it was likely the belief stemmed from her troubled early years - having grown up in extreme poverty, she said, there was a high probability of her dying sooner.



"I think I had a vision of it when I was a kid, and I think it's because under the circumstances that I was living when I was a little girl in Milwaukee on welfare with my mother and what I now know, that if I had stayed in those circumstances, I probably wouldn't be here," Oprah went on.



"I wouldn't be here healthy and strong and vibrant."



Oprah added that over the years, she had acquired the ability to live in the moment.



"My great gift is being able to live in the present moment," she explained. "I think it's really the thing that brings me the greatest joy. Because no matter what's going on in your life, you can compartmentalise and be just right here, right now. So, I'm not a worrier, I will worry about the thing when the thing shows up."

