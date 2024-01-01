Stella Banderas engaged to childhood sweetheart

Stella Banderas is engaged to her childhood sweetheart, Alex Gruszynski.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas went to preschool with her fiancé, Alex Gruszynski.

Now 27, Stella shared the happy news via Instagram.

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" the actress wrote to caption a series of photos of herself and Alex, including several shots of the pair of them together as small children.

Stella's mother Melanie was quick to express her joy, commenting, "I love you both sooooo much!! Congratulations again!!!"

Melanie, 67, went on to publish her own post to mark the occasion.

"He asked.... On bended knee... she said yes," she wrote in the caption, before explaining the pair had known each other since before they started school.

"Stella and Alex are engaged to be married Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!"

Alex is the CEO of NOVA, described on LinkedIn as "a first-of-its-kind platform for artists to build their network, display work, and easily access job opportunities."

Stella, Melanie's youngest child, is the half-sister of fellow actress Dakota Johnson, 34. Melanie was married to Dakota's father Don Johnson in 1976, and again from 1989 to 1996. She was then married to Stella's father Antonio, 64, from 1996 until 2015.