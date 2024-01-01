Alicia Silverstone 'alive and well' after appearing to eat poisonous fruit

Alicia Silverstone has promised she is "alive and well" after appearing to eat a potentially toxic fruit.

The Clueless actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her biting into a small orange berry that she had picked from a random garden during a visit to England.

However, followers quickly pointed out that Alicia had tasted a Jerusalem cherry, also known as a Christmas cherry, which can be poisonous.

Amid concern for her health, the star returned to her account on Tuesday to assure everyone that she is fine.

"Alive and well! Don't worry... I didn't swallow," she declared, adding a winking face emoji.

In response, many of Alicia's followers urged her to be more careful.

"For someone so careful about what she eats you broke rule number one, which is NEVER EAT SOMETHING GROWING THAT YOU DONT KNOW WHAT IT IS!!" one user wrote, while another added: "I came here for this confirmation. Glad you're healthy!"

In her original video, Alicia asked people to help her identify the fruit, noting that she thought it may be some sort of tomato.

"It's almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is? I don't know what it is. I need someone to tell me," she begged, captioning the clip: "What the heck is this!? I'm in England and can't figure it out."