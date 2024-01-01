Travis Kelce in talks for first movie role

Sports star Travis Kelce is reportedly expanding his career into movies.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, is reportedly in talks for the lead role in his first-ever movie Loose Cannons.

The action comedy, which is being produced by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, follows two unhinged police officers who are forced to partner up after their precincts merge in an effort to straighten them both out. They take on cases no one else can handle.

A director has not been publicly announced for the project, which has been written by Role Models and Office Christmas Party scribe Timothy Dowling.

If he does land the role, it is unlikely Travis, 34, will be able to shoot the film for a while because the American football season kicks off in two weeks. The regular NFL season runs from September to January before culminating with the Super Bowl in February.

Travis, who confirmed his relationship with Taylor in September last year, has already been diversifying his career. In addition to his sporting success, he hosts the podcast New Heights alongside his brother Jason Kelce and presents the upcoming quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, which will premiere on Prime Video in October.

He made his acting debut in an episode of Moonbase 8, which starred Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly, in 2020 and recently filmed a mysterious supporting role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie. The show, which stars Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, is set to debut on 25 September.