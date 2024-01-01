Victoria Beckham documentary in the works

Victoria Beckham will be the subject of a documentary series from Netflix.

The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer has landed her own documentary series.

The docuseries comes hot on the heels of her football star husband David Beckham's Netflix docuseries Beckham, which was released in October last year.

According to a press release, the project will follow Victoria's journey from a '90s pop icon to a sought-after fashion designer. The series will also feature appearances from her family, friends and colleagues.

"Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria's business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria's reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand," the announcement reads.

The as-yet-untitled project will be produced by her husband's production company, Studio 99, and a director has yet to be confirmed.

The fashionista, 50, played a big part in David's docuseries, with one scene even going viral on social media. In the scene, the sports icon, 49, urged Victoria to "be honest" when she tried to claim she grew up in a working-class family.

The documentary was announced during a panel discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival. It was also revealed that boy band Take That and chef Gordon Ramsey would get their own Netflix documentaries.

Production is set to begin on Victoria's documentary. A release date has not yet been revealed.