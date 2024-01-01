Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler has confirmed that Travis Kelce will make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

The actor and comedian has confirmed that the American football star will appear in the upcoming sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore.

"We have something nice for Travis. He's going to come by," Adam teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

The Grown Ups star went on to reveal that Travis is a "nice guy".

"He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life," he told the audience. "What a big handsome guy. And funny and cool as hell."

Earlier in the interview, Adam confirmed that he was "getting ready" to start shooting Happy Gilmore 2.

"We're getting ready to shoot it in New Jersey...and yeah, we start in a couple of weeks," he said, adding that the film will feature "a lot" of cameos.

In an episode of his New Heights podcast earlier this year, Travis - a keen golfer - joked that he would do "anything" to appear in the upcoming film.

"I'll be a f**king extra ... anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set. Count me in!" he said. "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

The sports star is due to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam shared that he and his writing partner Tim Herlihy "worked hard" on the Happy Gilmore 2 scripts and are "really excited" about the film.

"We didn't want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2' and I was like nah, I'll only let you down," he explained.