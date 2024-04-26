Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic quote amid ex Jennifer Lopez's divorce

Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic message in the wake of news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are to divorce.

The 49-year-old professional baseball player was previously engaged to chart-topping star Jennifer, 55, in 2019.

However, the couple split in April 2021 and Jennifer almost immediately reignited her romance with Ben, 52.

Jennifer and Ben tied-the-knot in July 2022 - only for reports to reveal this week that they now plan to divorce and have been separated since April.

On Tuesday, soon after the divorce news broke, Alex took to Instagram Stories where he shared a cryptic quote which stated, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction."

When Alex proposed in 2019, Jennifer gushed to PEOPLE about the strength of their romance, declaring, "We're really happy."

When they split in 2021, the stars issued a statement revealing, "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

On Tuesday, months of speculation that Jennifer's marriage to Ben was over came to an end as court documents revealed the singer had filed for divorce.

TMZ broke the news, revealing she filed "pro per", meaning she filed herself and without a lawyer - while the date of separation was listed as 26 April 2024.