David Harbour reveals most 'annoying' thing about wife Lily Allen

David Harbour has revealed what irritates him the most about his wife, Lily Allen.

The 49-year-old actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, married 39-year-old singer Lily in 2020.

However, the actor has surprisingly discussed a trait of his wife that he finds "annoying".

Opening up on the Miss Me? podcast - which Lily co-hosts with her friend Miquita Oliver - David said, "She does this all the time - so she'll be downstairs in the kitchen, maybe cooking or doing something, and I'll be trying to live my life, do various things, and she'll call me into the kitchen.

"And it'll be for some reason like, 'David, David, do we have any cheese?' I'll (go to the kitchen), be like 'Yeah, there's cheese here'. And then she'll be like 'Where are you going?' And I'm like, 'Babe, I'm just going to live my life'.

"She just looks at me disappointed that I was going to go do my day so I sit at the kitchen table, but she doesn't want to talk or interact. She just wants me to be there as a presence."

The American star added that his wife wants them to be, "Silent, close and quiet, so she can just concentrate on what she's doing - (it's) very annoying."

He added, "She just likes the comfort of people being with her in a room. I think she really values it, but she just doesn't want to directly interact. She really values it though."