Catfish star Nev Schulman issues health update after breaking neck

Catfish star Nev Schulman has given an update on his health after breaking his neck.

The 39-year-old reality show star was left with severe injuries earlier this month when his electric bike collided with a truck, leaving him requiring emergency spine surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the MTV star gave details of his recovery, saying in a video message, "It's been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery."

Wearing a neck brace and moving slowly, the star continued, "As you can see, I'm up and about. I'm finishing a little neighbourhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist to keep my body moving."

Revealing he struggles with tiredness, he went on, "Never had such fatigue from a ten-minute walk, but I'm almost home now. I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Stony Brook. Thank you to my family and friends for all the amazing support that I've been given and felt deeply for the past two weeks."

Becoming emotional, he added, "The support and love that I've been getting online has been really incredible and meant so much to me. So thank you from the bottom of my heart. If I learned anything in the last two weeks, it's to really appreciate what you have because you can lose it in a second."