Joey Lawrence's third wife files for divorce

Joey Lawrence's wife, Samantha, has filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

She has requested to legally end her marriage to the Melissa & Joey star as per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Samantha is also requesting sole physical custody of the couple's 19-month-old daughter, Dylan. In the docs, she specifically asks the court to award her 100 per cent physical custody, with Lawrence allowed to visit only at her discretion.

She further states that once Dylan turns three, she's willing to allow their daughter to stay with her dad for up to two nights a week but requests he not be allowed to take her for extended periods until she's older and can consent to such visits.

The pair met on the set of Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother, after Lawrence had split from ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

"When you least expect, amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever," Lawrence told Us magazine in 2021.

The couple married in May 2022 and revealed they were expecting a baby months later.

They welcomed their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, in January 2023.

Lawrence also shares daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with Yawn-Nelson,

The Blossom star has been married three times. A year after welcoming his youngest daughter, he joked that he's been "married a billion times" because he's a "hopeless romantic".

"It's all about just trying to be happy," he told Us. "You got to be with the right person."