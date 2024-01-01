Richard Simmons cause of death revealed

Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed a month after he was found dead in his home.

In a statement to People magazine, the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, shared: "This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

The fitness guru was found on July 13 by his longtime housekeeper, one day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

Law enforcement told TMZ at the time that Simmons had suffered a fall inside his bathroom the night prior and that the housekeeper had found him the following morning at around 10 am local time.

It was reported that he had told his housekeeper he would possibly seek medical care the next day, if he still felt unwell.

The famous fitness instructor rose to stardom in the '80s and '90s. He produced more than 50 workout videos including his iconic franchise, Sweatin' to the Oldies, which sold more than 22 million copies.