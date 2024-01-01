Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow to star in new Vogue documentary

Fashion royalty including Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Sarah Jessica Parker will star in a new documentary.

The show, called In Vogue: The 90s, is a six-part series that talks about the fashion industry in the 1990s through the eyes of Vogue editors, including Anna Wintour and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Anna Wintour, who is known for helming US Vogue in some capacity since 1998, wears her trademark sunglasses all the way through.

In the trailer, an interviewer is heard asking her, "Do you mind awfully taking your sunglasses off?" She replies, "No I'm going to wear them."

Kim Kardashian first appeared on a Vogue cover in 2014 with then-husband Kanye West and was the first Kardashian to be given such a prime spot. She went on to have her first solo cover in 2019.

Victoria Beckham has appeared on the cover of both US Vogue and British Vogue twice each. In the documentary, she describes the 90s as a "whirlwind" and a "crazy, messy, astonishing time."

Other famous faces to appear on the show include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Miuccia Prada, Claudia Schiffer, Marc Jacobs, Missy Elliott, Mary J Blige, Elizabeth Hurley, Hillary Clinton, Linda Evangelista and Tyson Beckford.

In Vogue: The 90s will air on Disney+ on 13 September 13, with the final three episodes to be released on 20 September.