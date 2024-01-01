Adam Sandler teases Travis Kelce's cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler has "a nice something" lined up for Travis Kelce in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, is set to cameo in the upcoming comedy at Netflix and the 57-year-old actor has teased what’s in store for Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Sandler said: "We have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by.

"He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny."

The ‘Grown Ups’ star added he and the team have been working hard to create a worthy sequel to the 1996 sports comedy picture.

When asked for an update on the movie, Sandler said: "It’s good. We worked hard on the script. We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2.’ And I was always like ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down.’

"We’re really excited about it … We wrote our a**** off. We’re continuing to try to make it a movie that I think you’ll like."

While he’s happy to reprise his role as the excitable golf player, the actor admitted he had to "practice" the "hop, skip and a hit" ‘Happy Gilmore’ swing as it has been a long time since the original flick.

Adam explained: "I did it recently. It seems simple, so I tried it out. And I fell.

"And I laid there for a while, and then somebody brought me a lemonade, and I just kind of laid down on the ground, drinking a lemonade for a while. But I’ll be ready. When it comes time to shoot, I’m a gamer, man."

Recently, Sandler explained that he and co-writer Tim Herlihy felt it was the right time to make a sequel to the film that was a box office hit 28 years ago.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built and we feel very strong about the movie itself.

"We’re happy where it’s at and this is an exciting time for us. I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened."