Michael Madsen speaks out after domestic violence arrest

Michael Madsen's attorney has spoken out following his recent arrest for domestic violence.

On Sunday, the 66-year-old actor was arrested on charges of domestic battery following a "disagreement" with his estranged wife DeAnna Madsen.

According to reports, Madsen, best known for his regular appearances in Quentin Tarantino's films, was arrested after police responded to a "family disturbance" involving him and his wife.

Police later revealed that DeAnna, 64, claimed her husband had "pushed her and locked her out of their residence".

The pair separated shortly after their son, Hudson, died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 26. They also have sons Kalvin, 27, and Luke, 18.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madsen's lawyer Perry Wander has now claimed that DeAnna caused the disturbance after she "broke into" the actor's Malibu home.

Wander insisted that Madsen "confronted her and asked her to leave", a situation he described as "an ongoing problem".

"Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife," the attorney continued. "He's definitely not guilty of domestic violence."

In a separate statement to Variety, a representative for Madsen said, "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."

The Reservoir Dogs star was released after posting a $20,000 (£15,400) bail. According to Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, the investigation is "ongoing".

The incident comes two years after Madsen was arrested for trespassing, a month after his son's death. In 2019, he was sentenced to five years' probation for a drunk-driving accident.