Brandy teases I Know What You Did Last Summer return

Brandy has teased she could be returning to the I Know What You Did Last Summer horror film franchise.

The 45-year-old American singer and actress played Karla Wilson in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Her character survived the stab-fueled horror scenes, meaning she could return to screens as Karla again - and a planned new film could offer the perfect excuse.

Sharing her hopes with Entertainment Tonight, Brandy teased, "I heard some things about. So, hopefully."

She continued, "I don't know how she would come back. I haven't thought about that yet but I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back."

Confirming that film bosses have already contacted her about the project, she teased further, "So, we'll see what happens."

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer film was released in 1997 with a direct sequel following in 1998.

A third film was released in 2006 but was released as straight-to-video and did not feature any of the original cast.

The upcoming new film has already cast Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King as stars and will reportedly be a continuation of the 1998 sequel.

Original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are also reportedly in negotiation to return to the franchise and the project is tipped to be released in July next year.