Drew Barrymore addresses her 'invasive' interview technique

Drew Barrymore has admitted she finds it difficult to keep a "physical distance" from guests on her talk show.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star hosts her own daytime show, titled The Drew Barrymore Show, in which she interviews celebrity guests.

In some episodes, viewers have been distracted by the fact Drew inches so close to her guests that she ends up almost on their lap and is often touching or stroking them.

Addressing her controversial interview technique, the Charlie's Angels star told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, I'll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point."

She continued, "You know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself I like to be around people."

She went on, "It's not everyone's favourite, but I'm sorry to those people. I think that first of all we're always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do, but I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky."

Drew's talk show launched in September 2020 and returns next month for a fifth season on CBS in the USA - while a sixth season has already been commissioned.