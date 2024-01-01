Joey Lawrence accused of cheating

Joey Lawrence has been named as the guilty party in co-star Melina Alves' divorce petition.

The Blossom star is accused of having an affair with Alves by her estranged husband, Edward Rider.

Rider alleged in documents filed in New Jersey and obtained by TMZ that Lawrence had a sexual relationship with his then-wife, and he found out about it in late March this year.

Lawrence and Alves co-star in the upcoming movie Socked in for Christmas, which is currently in the post-production room.

Rider claims that his wife cheated on him with the actor when they were together in California and that the alleged affair went on for some time.

TMZ reports that Rider claimed the actors got together at "various" times and places.

The cheating scandal comes a day after the Melissa & Joey star's estranged wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The couple married in May 2022 and revealed they were expecting a baby months later.

They welcomed their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, in January 2023.

Cope is requesting sole physical custody of the couple's 19-month-old daughter, Dylan. In the documents, she asks the court to award her 100 per cent physical custody, with Lawrence allowed to visit only at her discretion.