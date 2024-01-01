David Beckham admits documentary helped him address mental health issues

David Beckham has told how his successful docu-series helped him address mental health issues.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old wrote that the process allowed him to address "mental health wounds so deep" that he's not sure he'll "ever be fully rid of them."

He wrote, "After each interview I found myself needing time alone to decompress. Reflecting on both the highs and lows of my life and career was - at times - mentally and emotionally draining."

He added that "embracing this discomfort was a necessary part of the process," and he "realised that I had pushed so many of these feelings and emotions aside for years. I had always been taught to hold everything in and put on a brave face. This was the first time I had truly confronted some pretty monumental moments in my life, and it was therapeutic."

He recalled that after the premiere of the show, his mum said to him, "You don't need to feel bad anymore," adding that after filming wrapped, he felt better about things than he had done in years.

"I wouldn't say that making this documentary gave me closure because I still feel pain from those moments. But it did allow me to forgive myself and let go of some of that guilt," he wrote.

After the success of the show, Netflix has announced they are working with David's wife, Victoria, on a documentary about her rise in the fashion and beauty industry.