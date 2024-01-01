Ozzy Osbourne mourns death of beloved pooch

Ozzy Osbourne is mourning the death of his beloved dog Rocky.

The Prince of Darkness took to social media to share the tragic news.

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the black and tan Pomeranian. "I'll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always."

Ozzy and wife Sharon are known to be dog lovers and are parents to a pack of fur kids, mostly Pomeranians like Rocky.

"We lost an OG and Ozzy's partner in crime - Rest Easy Rocky," Sharon captioned an Instagram post that featured a reel of Rocky's cute moments.

"Rocky was my dad's sidekick for 15 years," daughter Kelly added on her own Instagram Story. "I don't know what it will be like to go home and not see him there. Rest in peace, sweet prince."

Rocky has been a regular on Ozzy's social media accounts. Back in 2017, he shared a video of the beloved pooch headbanging to his 1980 solo hit Crazy Train with the caption, "My number one fan, my dog Rocky."

Ozzy's had a tough few years as he continues to battle health problems including Parkinson's Disease. His poor health has forced the rock icon to retire from touring. However, his former Black Sabbath bandmates have been talking publicly about playing a final show together.