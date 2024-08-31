NEWS National Cinema Day returns in 2024! Newsdesk Share with :





On Saturday 31 August 2024, cinemas across the UK will once again offer everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of cinema from just £4* at all participating venues and on all formats, including 3D, IMAX and 4DX*.



Cinema First is delighted to announce that National Cinema Day, the popular one day celebration of cinemagoing, is back! Now in its third year, National Cinema Day will take place this coming Saturday 31 August 2024 at over 630 venues across the UK. On the day, cinema tickets will be available to all customers from the incredible price of just £4* at all of the major UK cinema operators and a wide range of smaller cinema operators and venues.



A fun and affordable day out for friends and family alike, on 31 August cinemagoers will be able to enjoy a diverse and exciting choice of films, from big studio blockbusters to independent gems. Offering fabulous value along with fantastic food and drink options, surround sound systems and large screens, nothing compares to the exciting, immersive and collective experience of watching a film in its natural home, the cinema, both on National Cinema Day and beyond!



Developed by the cross-industry body Cinema First, with the support of the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association, National Cinema Day was launched in 2022 and was an immediate success, achieving 1.46 million admissions in a single day. This increased to 1.56 million admissions in 2023. With so many cinemas taking part this year, 2024 promises to be even bigger and better!



Cinema First is also delighted to welcome a host of brilliant brands on board in 2024, including Coca-Cola™, Millie’s Cookies, Bolt, Open Table and Day Out With The Kids, further enhancing and elevating National Cinema Day to ensure a truly fun, engaging and affordable day out for everyone.



There has never been a better time to enjoy some movie magic and support your local cinema.



Ahead of this weekend’s event, Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First said:



‘National Cinema Day is fast becoming a Great British cultural event, sharing the joy and sociability of cinema across the nation. This year we have more support than ever, allowing us to show a fantastically wide choice of films at amazing value. Every year this event has got bigger, with more and more people sharing their love of cinema. We know that 2024 will be the best yet.'



Further information on National Cinema Day, and details on those UK cinema sites participating, can be found at the National Cinema Day website www.nationalcinemaday.uk

