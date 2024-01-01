Rupert Everett weds long-time partner

Rupert Everett secretly married his long-time partner earlier this year.

In a cover interview for the October 2024 issue of Tatler magazine, the My Best Friend's Wedding actor revealed that he recently tied the knot with Henrique at Camden Town Hall in London. The happy couple celebrated their union by going for lunch at a local Italian restaurant.

"I have always hated weddings, although I do love funerals. But when you get older... I have seen so many problems that gay couples face, so it's really more about forward-thinking, as we have been together for a long time now," the 65-year-old explained, before musing: "And I don't know how long I'm going to last. Well, being tall, I've never seen a 95-year-old 6ft 5in person. You just never know what's going to happen..."

It's believed Rupert and Henrique, an accountant from Brazil, have been together for four years.

And while the British star has famously been open about his hesitance to wed, in a 2020 interview for The Times, he admitted he "wouldn't mind getting married now".

"I'd marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding," he declared at the time.

Rupert rarely talks about his personal life, but he previously divulged that he had a six-year-long affair with TV presenter and writer Paula Yates, who was married to Bob Geldof at the time, in the 1990s. Paula died at the age of 41 in 2000.