Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis wrap filming Freaky Friday sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have finished filming the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday.

The Mean Girls actress marked the end of filming the Disney body-swap comedy by sharing a photo of her beaming with joy as she rode a bike down a pavement.

"That's a wrap on FREAKIER FRIDAY!" she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Thank you to the amazing Cast, Crew, producers and everyone @disneystudios who put so much love and effort into making this movie! Can't wait to share it with you all!"

Meanwhile, her co-star Curtis commemorated the occasion by posting a mirror selfie to show how "little sleep" she has had throughout the shoot.

"It's a WRAP!" she captioned the snap. "Mommy was up way effing past her bedtime. No filter. Little sleep. Lots of laughs and a little blood, much sweat and copious tears. We made it for all of you and I can't wait for you to see it and I'm thrilled to have been reunited with @lindsaylohan and get to watch new talents form and expand, @julia_butters @thesophiahammons under the leadership of (director) @nisha.ganatra."

In the sequel to the 2003 comedy, Lohan and Curtis reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman alongside original co-stars Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray as well as newcomers Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Earlier in the week, Lohan and Curtis were photographed frolicking around in wetsuits at the beach in Malibu, California. On Thursday, the Halloween actress blasted the paparazzi's "intrusion" but shared a photo of her and Lohan sharing a sweet hug.

"We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year," she wrote.

Freakier Friday's release date hasn't yet been announced.