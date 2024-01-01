Ronda Rousey apologises for spreading Sandy Hook conspiracy theory

Ronda Rousey has issued a belated apology for sharing a conspiracy theory about the Sandy Hook school massacre 11 years ago.

The 37-year-old former wrestler and actress published a lengthy apology on X on Thursday for sharing a conspiracy video on the platform in January 2013, a month after 20 children and six adults died in the mass shooting at the elementary school in Connecticut.

"Eleven years ago I made the single most regrettable decision of my life. I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on Twitter," she began. "I didn't even believe it but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead. I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done."

The former UFC and WWE champion admitted that her mistake slipped under the radar "by some miracle" when she should have been "cancelled" for it.

"Honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it," Rousey continued. "I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do."

She explained that she took so long to apologise because she thought she would "reopen the wound" for those affected by the tragedy by trying to make herself feel better.

"I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul, I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused," she wrote. "I can't even begin to imagine the pain you've endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die."

Rousey added that she wanted to apologise in her memoir Our Fight, which was released earlier this year, but her publisher encouraged her to take it out by claiming "it would overshadow everything else and do more harm than good".

The Furious 7 star's apology comes days after she hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and was inundated with questions about her 11-year-old Sandy Hook post.