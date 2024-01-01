Selena Gomez felt like she was 'home again' filming Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off

Selena Gomez felt like she was "home again" while filming the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off.

The 32-year-old actress and singer has opened up about returning to the Disney series 12 years after it ended.

"It felt like I was home again," Selena told Variety at the season four premiere of Only Murders in the Building on Thursday. "I'm so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there."

Selena starred as Alex Russo in the original show from 2007 to 2012 alongside the likes of David Henrie, David DeLuise, Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone.

The Spring Breakers star told the outlet that she never thought she'd play Alex again, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of making several seasons of the reboot.

"We don't know, but if people like it, we'll see," she said.

Meanwhile, David - who will reprise his role as Selena's on-screen brother Justin Russo - told the publication that the project has been a long time in the making.

"Selena and I and my wife (Maria Cahill) spent so much time over the years drinking wine and talking about where the characters would be, we looked at each other at one point and said, 'I think we have a show. I think we should go talk to Disney about this.' And we did," he explained. "It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be."

David then added that working alongside Selena after 12 years was "bonkers".

Selena announced the spin-off during Disney's 2024 upfront presentation in May. She and David are executive producers on the series.

Production on the reboot began in January but there is no official release date.