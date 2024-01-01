Meryl Streep and Martin Short reignite dating rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have reignited rumours they are dating after being spotted holding hands.

The acting legends co-star in the hit Disney+ show Only Murders In The Building and were both present at the season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Meryl, 75, and Martin, 74, were glowing as they posed together on the red carpet - before they were later spotted holding hands while strolling through the Paramount lot after walking the red carpet.

Footage of the cute hand-holding moment has since appeared on the Deadline X feed, sparking a frenzy of discussion among fans.

The latest clue the pair are more than friends comes after a spokesperson for Martin dismissed rumours the duo were dating.

The spokesperson told TMZ at the beginning of the year, "Martin and Meryl are not dating, and are just very good friends - nothing more."

Martin plays Oliver Putnam in the Disney mystery comedy-drama and Meryl joined the cast in season three as Loretta Durkin - Oliver's love interest.

Speculation swirled that the on-screen love had blossomed off-screen following the 2024 Golden Globes in January where fans noticed them sitting very warmly together.

Rumours intensified over the subsequent months as the duo were spied on a seemingly romantic night out to the theatre.

Only Murders In The Building also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez and season four begins on Tuesday 27 August with new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning show streaming weekly.