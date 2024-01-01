Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas split after welcoming baby

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas have broken up a year after becoming parents.

The 36-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has revealed she is "single momming it" after splitting from Derek, 29.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Louetta Isley on April 18 last year but are now co-parenting their child after splitting.

Rumer delivered her surprising news while fielding questions from fans online.

Asked by a follower on Instagram, "Are you and Derek still a couple?", Rumer replied, "Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting."

She added, "I am so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

Rumer and Vista Kicks frontman Derek were first linked back in August 2022 and they confirmed their romance in November that year as they passionately kissed in public.

Derek has not yet broken his silence about the breakdown of his relationship, but fans will note he still follows Rumer on social media - and Rumer also still follows him.

He previously said of their romance on social media, "Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you you're a magical human I'm so glad you came into my life."