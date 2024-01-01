Heather Graham teases possible Bond role

Heather Graham has shared her hope of being cast in an upcoming James Bond film.

The long-running spy franchise is currently on something of a hiatus as film bosses search for an actor to take over the lead role from Daniel Craig, 56.

While James Bond is the main fixture of the espionage film series, he is well known for being accompanied by a 'Bond girl' during his outings - a role Heather would love to land.

Speaking to the New York Post on Friday, Heather reacted positively when told fans are actively campaigning for her to be cast as a Bond girl, saying, "I would love to do that. I mean, I would absolutely love to do that."

She also discussed the fact that she has recently been attracting more action film roles after making a name for herself in comedy.

The 54-year-old revealed, "I just got cast in this movie called They Will Kill You, and it's a scary movie, but I get - I have fight scenes with Zazie Beetz. There's a lot of action. So yeah, I would love to do a movie where I got to do more action."

Heather famously appeared in the Austin Powers film franchise - a spoof series about a spy from the 1960s with clear nods towards the Bond franchise.

She also won acclaim for roles in Twin Peaks, Boogie Nights, and The Hangover.