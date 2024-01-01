Naomi Campbell describes motherhood as her 'biggest blessing'

Naomi Campbell has described motherhood as her "biggest blessing".

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 54-year-old supermodel gushed about her two young children.

"It's the biggest joy," Naomi said. "The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother."

She added, "I learn a lot each day. They're good kids."

The fashion icon welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023. Both children, who were born via surrogate, are largely kept out of the spotlight.

Naomi then explained that while she doesn't take her children on short work trips, they "love" travelling.

"I definitely don't take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot," she told the publication. "That's too much, but my kids love to travel."

"They must have known!" joked the model, who travels the world as part of her job.

Elsewhere in the interview, Naomi admitted she struggles to switch off and relax on holiday.

"It's hard to unwind because, yes, I am a workaholic," she confessed. "I will admit that. But you have to do it to help your mind, for your body. You have to re-energise to get inspired, you know what I mean?"