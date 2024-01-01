Ben Affleck hanging out with RFK Jr's daughter Kick

Ben Affleck has been spending time with Robert F Kennedy Jr's daughter Kick Kennedy.

The celebrity pals have been hanging out amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, according to a report by Page Six.

The outlet reveals that the duo have been spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hot spots.

The nature of their relationship remains unclear, with reps for the pair reportedly not responding to requests for comment.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck earlier this week following months of breakup speculation. The On the Floor singer listed their date of separation as 26 April, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The daughter of Robert F Kennedy Jr, Kathleen Alexandra 'Kick' Kennedy was born on 13 April 1988. She's named after her great-aunt, sister of assassinated US President John F Kennedy, who died in a plane crash at the age of 28.

The Kennedy family may be known for their politics, but Kick prefers acting, with parts on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Newsroom. She appeared as herself on an episode of Gossip Girl.

Kick previously dated billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon who died unexpectedly following reports of substance abuse. She hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since.