Ted Lasso prepares to kick off Season 4 - report

Ted Lasso, one of the biggest and most acclaimed comedies of the past decade, is likely heading for a much anticipated fourth season.

A new season of Apple TV+'s hugely popular football drama is gathering momentum.

Deadline exclusively reports that the series' studio Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on three original cast members.

Those three stars are Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein, who plays hard man Roy Kent and Jeremy Swift, who plays Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins.

The studio is next expected to start reaching out to Ted Lasso cast members whose options have expired, including Juno Temple as Keeley Jones.

The cast have all been quoted on occasion as saying they would be happy to reprise their roles if an opportunity arises, even if that means simply a guest appearance.

Starting the process for Season 4 indicates that the main Ted Lasso driving force on and off-screen, Jason Sudeikis, is on board for a new instalment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent.

Getting the cast back together paves the way toward a Season 4 greenlight.

Deadline further reports that early preparations are being made to open a writers' room.

If all elements come together, the outlet speculates that production could begin in early 2025.