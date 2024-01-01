Joey Lawrence's ex breaks silence on divorce trauma

Joey Lawrence's estranged wife, Samantha Cope, has taken to social media to vent her feelings on filing for divorce from the Blossom actor.

"An amazing friend of mine recently told me 'don't be afraid of the tears. Let them flow," she captioned an Instagram reel.

"Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.'

"So let them flow. You got this."

While Cope did not directly mention her recent separation from her husband of two years, it's clearly been a difficult week.

On Thursday, Melissa & Joey star Lawrence was accused of having an affair with his Socked in for Christmas co-star, Melina Alves.

Alves' husband, Edward Rider, filed for divorce and accused her of sleeping with Lawrence in his court documents. He claimed he discovered their extramarital relationship in March.

Lawrence first met Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer, People magazine reported late last week.

The outlet also alleged that he continued to date Alves even after his wife found out about it and confronted him.

Cope has requested sole custody of the former couple's one-year old daughter, Dylan Rose, as part of her divorce petition.