Jenna Ortega deleted Twitter in deep fake porn shock

Jenna Ortega has revealed she deleted her Twitter account after receiving AI-generated pornographic DMs of herself as a child.

Speaking to the New York Times, the actor reflected on growing up in the spotlight and how her experience with artificial intelligence has been "terrifying".

"I hate AI," she shared. "I mean, here's the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt. It's wrong."

Expanding on the theme, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star said the first DM she opened by herself at age 12 was "an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come".

The Emmy-nominated performer continued, "I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.' I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out - these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it.

"One day I just woke up, and I thought, 'Oh, I don't need this anymore.' So I dropped it."