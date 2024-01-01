Peter Dinklage wants Toxic Avenger release

Peter Dinklage is optimistic 'The Toxic Avenger' reboot will be released soon.

The 55-year-old actor admitted he has no idea when the reimagining of the 1984 movie will be out but he can't wait for audiences to see it as he believes it will be a huge hit.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in 'The Thicket' … He’s incredible.

"So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

The movie - which also stars Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon - had its global premiere at Fantastic Fest in September 2023 but currently has no release date.

In the film, Dinklage plays a man who is disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. He is transformed into a mutant freak but becomes an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed.

The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.

Blair has directed the film and written the script, while Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz – who created the original film – serve as producers for Troma Entertainment.