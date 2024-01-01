Lea Michele welcomes second baby with husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have announced the arrival of their second baby together.

The 37-year-old Glee actress and fashion brand owner Zandy, 41, have been married since 2019 and they already have a son named Ever who was born in August 2020.

On Sunday, the couple announced the happy news that they have welcomed their second baby together.

Taking to Instagram, Lea shared a photo of a tiny baby foot with her own, Zandy and Ever's hands softly placed on top of it.

She wrote alongside the heartwarming image, "Our hearts are so full. Emery Sol Reich," alongside heart emojis.

The family revealed they would be welcoming a second baby back in March with a social media post showing Lea posing with her baby bump. She wrote at the time: "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

And the star later revealed that she would be welcoming her first daughter, as she typed, "The most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama... and carrying my daughter."

The TV actress has previously gushed about the way motherhood has changed her sense of priorities.

She told E! News in 2022, "Doing (the play) Spring Awakening in November (2021) was the first time that I really left (Ever), and I went back to doing what I really love so much."

She added, "I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7. But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."