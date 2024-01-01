Zoë Kravitz offers update on Big Little Lies season 3

Zoë Kravitz has given a tantalising update on the progress of Big Little Lies' third season.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star featured in both seasons of the smash HBO show which co-stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern.

The first season aired in 2017 and the second season followed in 2019 but fans have been left to patiently wait for a follow-up season to the gritty drama series ever since.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Zoë admitted she is excited for a third instalment, "like everybody else" and teased scripts are being worked on.

She told the outlet, "(I'm) waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done."

Australian actress Nicole, 57, who is one of the producers of the show as well as a star, has previously teased the third season.

She told Variety in January, "We're at work on it. And there's a timeline and we're doing it."

While fellow star and producer Reese, 48, later told Variety, "We're working on it. Nic and I are working on it a lot."

Big Little Lies follows a group of mothers living in Monterey, California, whose lives are tipped upside down when a murder is uncovered at a school fundraiser.

The first season was praised for its dramatic storytelling but drew attention for unsettling sex scenes between Nicole's character, Celeste Wright, and her on-screen husband Perry Wright, played by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.