Paris Hilton shares cute update about Britney Spears caring for her kids

Paris Hilton has revealed Britney Spears has been bonding with her two young children.

The 43-year-old reality star is from the same generation as 42-year-old music icon Britney and they grew up together in the same blaze of paparazzi flashlights.

Now Paris has explained that Britney has been visiting her to spend time with her children; one-year-old Phoenix, and nine-month-old London.

Opening up during a livestream with Talk Shop Live, the Simple Life star said, "She loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix. It's just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much."

Paris shares her two children with 43-year-old entrepreneur husband Carter Reum - who has a reported net worth of $40 million (£30 million) - and who she married in 2021.

During her online chat, Paris cast her mind back to 2006 when she would drive to nightclubs with Britney singing her own song, the pop hit Stars Are Blind.

She said, "That was all we listened to in the car. Going into the club. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun."

Britney herself is a mother-of-two as she shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, who she divorced in 2007.