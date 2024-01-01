Ed Westwick marries Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have married at Castello di Rocca Cilento in Italy.

The Gossip Girl star confirmed that he and the former Miss Teen World tied the knot over the weekend with a post on social media.

"The journey has just begun," he wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the wedding ceremony.

The two initially sparked romance rumours in June 2022 when they were seen holding hands in London, making their romance Instagram official later that month.

"We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her," he told Hello! magazine about how they met.

"I saw her and thought, 'I'm going to make my move!' We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee."

Westwick proposed in January during a skiing holiday in Switzerland.

The British actor, who played the role of antihero Chuck Bass on the hit TV show, previously dated model Tamara Francesconi for two years.

He has also been linked to fellow Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohr, who also tied the knot this month with longtime partner Brad Richardson, and model Jessica Serfaty.