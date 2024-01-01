Kim Kardashian cheers as son Saint walks out at Real Madrid

Kim Kardashian has been playing the role of soccer mum, as her eldest son Saint took the field at a Real Madrid game.

Eight-year-old Saint was treated to a VIP experience, walking out onto the pitch with left winger Vinicius Jnr, and kicking a ball around with the Brazilian star ahead of the game.

Football fan Saint and his famous mum got to meet several Madrid players a day prior as they posed with players Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

On match day, West junior got the full experience as he walked onto the Bernabeu pitch before the Spanish giants beat Real Valladolid 3-0.

Kardashian shared videos via her Instagram Story of Saint waiting onto the field dressed in the iconic white kit.

In the shared video, Kardashian yelled Saint's name several times from her place in the stands.

"I want him to see me so badly," the mum-of-four said of Saint in one clip. "I'm gonna be a lunatic."

Off camera, one of Kardashian's companions can be heard calling her a "crazy soccer mom".

Including Saint, Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five.

She filed for divorce from West in 2021.