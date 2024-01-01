Chris Hemsworth plays drums during surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran concert

Chris Hemsworth recently surprised fans by playing the drums at an Ed Sheeran concert.

In a teaser for the second season of his National Geographic series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth released via social media over the weekend, the Thor actor is seen displaying his new drumming skills.

In the clip, Ed stated Chris would be playing drums in front of 70,000 people but didn't specify the date or location of the gig.

"Chris emailed me last December, saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument. He came to visit me and he has learned drums since," the singer-songwriter explained, to which Chris added: "I've been thinking about it a lot. It'll be nice to put this one to bed."

The footage then cuts to Ed introducing Chris to the huge crowd at the concert before he launches into his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud, with a snippet of the Australian star at the drums.

Backstage, Ed gives Chris a hug and declares "you did really well" before presenting him with a "participation award" for "drumming excellence".

The second season of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is due to begin streaming via Disney+ next year.

The first instalment followed the Extraction actor as he sought to push the limits of his body and mind after learning that he is at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease amid extensive bloodwork.

Meanwhile, producers promise that the follow-up will see Chris go on a global journey through Nepal, Italy, Australia, and the U.K. to help him understand "how to live not just longer, but better".

"Working on Limitless was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity," the 41-year-old said in a press release. "For this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe."