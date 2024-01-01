Aisling Bea welcomes first child

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea has become a first-time mum.

The Irish star announced the arrival of her first child on Instagram on Monday in her typical comedic manner. She gave a mock Tripadvisor review of pregnancy alongside a carousel of snaps from the past nine months, concluding with a photo of her in hospital with her newborn baby.

Explaining why she rated her pregnancy only one star, Aisling, 40, wrote that it was "expensive", there was a "limited drinks menu", and it was "not as described online or in pictures".

She candidly continued, "Towards the end of my stay I was repeatedly kicked in the nuts. UTIs, bleeding, depression, cramps, insomnia, nosebleeds, sinus blockage, migraines, vomiting, being randomly touched by people without asking, bones mushing, organs moving, skin stretching, being told that you'll forget all the pain/that it's a privilege / that it will all be 'worth it' in the end, heightened awareness of climate change & worst of all- boredom- all described as 'normal' and was repeatedly recommended 'a nice bath' as a fix to all of the above."

Looking at the positives, the This Way Up star acknowledged that the baths were "quite nice" and she was "given a little gift at check out which is, admittedly, quite cute".

Aisling, who is dating composer and music producer Jack Freeman, did not share the name or gender of her child or exactly when it was born.