Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare insight into family life with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared a rare insight into her family life with husband Chris Pratt and their children.

The 34-year-old author, who is the daughter of acting icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been married to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris, 45, since 2019.

The pair have a two-year-old daughter named Eloise together - and Katherine has joked that she is the one who controls their little family.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Katherine revealed Eloise caused a delay in plans to leave home, sharing a snap of Chris holding the toddler in his arms and writing, "When you have plans to go fast at 8, but your boss demands cuddles at 7:55."

Chris, who also shares four-year-old daughter Lyla with his wife, has previously opened up about the way he and Katherine are raising their daughters together.

He told E! News in May, "I think there's a new age of parenting. I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super-didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

Chris was previously married to actress Anna Faris, 47, and they share a son named Jack, 12.