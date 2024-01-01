Blake Lively's sister defends her amid backlash

Blake Lively's sister Robyn has spoken out in defence of Blake.

Robyn, 52, took to Instagram to celebrate Blake's 37th birthday, writing, "That's my birthday queen right there! I love this girl - my sister, my best friend, my little piggyback buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday, sissy britches!"

Blake has been under fire recently for her sarcastic remarks in interviews amid a rumoured feud with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

One fan responded to Robyn's post saying, "Blake is such a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her so much is greater than the negative voices." Robyn replied, "Thank you for this," with a heart emoji.

Someone else wrote, "The ridiculous media has tried so hard to bring her down, I'm glad she is holding her head high & ignoring the negativity! Happy Birthday Mamacita! Enjoy it, bask in it, take a load off and run wild ladies x." To this, Robyn replied, "The best, thank you so much," with three heart emojis.

Blake was seen celebrating her birthday with best friend Taylor Swift at a beach house in Rhode Island, along with husband Ryan Reynolds, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and some of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs teammates.