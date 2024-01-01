Jenna Ortega reveals major movie role she missed out on

Jenna Ortega has revealed the major role she missed out on getting.

The Wednesday actress explained she auditioned for a lead role in a blockbuster sci-fi franchise.

At 15, Jenna said, she tried out to play, she believes, Chani in the Dune movies, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The role eventually went to Zendaya, 27.

"I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15," Jenna, now 21, told BuzzFeed Celeb.

"I remember just being a big fan of that film and the franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis is one of my favourite filmmakers."

Jenna, who stars in Tim Burton's upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, added much about the Dune audition process had been kept under wraps, and she had never confirmed exactly which role she had gone for.

"I think it was Chani, I think it was Zendaya's," she said, "but they weren't saying that, everything was very secret."

As well as the Beetlejuice movie, Jenna has starred in two other 2024 films: January's thriller comedy Miller's Girl, and Winter Spring Summer or Fall, which is slated for release on 5 September.