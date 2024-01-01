Francis Ford Coppola admits kissing women on Megalopolis set

Francis Ford Coppola has admitted to kissing actresses on the set of his movie Megalopolis.

The veteran director declared a report he had behaved inappropriately was "totally untrue".

In March, the Guardian newspaper published claims Coppola, 85, "came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras" during the filming of a debauched nightclub scene.

Asked this week whether he "kissed and touched extras in a way some people found inappropriate," Coppola replied, "You're talking about the Guardian piece, which is totally untrue."

Coppola added he believed the sources who had spoken to the Guardian were seeing to undermine his upcoming film, which was self-funded.

"The truth of the matter is they were looking for some sort of dirt," the Oscar winner argued. "The young women I kissed on the cheek in regards to the New Year's scene - they were young women I knew."

On 2 August, an unnamed crew member claimed Coppola had made an announcement on set declaring, "Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it's solely for my pleasure."

While Coppola did not specifically address that report, he added he believed the earlier claimants were "just trying to damage the picture" ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"It's all so ridiculous," he added. "Look at the timing of that article."