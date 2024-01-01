Matthew Fox to star in Yellowstone spin-off

Matthew Fox is to star in the Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison.

The actor, who is best known for his role in the hit series, Lost, will play a character named Paul. He's been described as a "self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors," according to EW.

Matthew, 58, joins a stellar cast list, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Beau Garrett. Michelle, 66, will also act as an executive producer on the show.

The Madison is a present-day spin-off of the critically-acclaimed Yellowstone. It follows a New York family to the Madison River Valley in central Montana. Michelle's character, who is described as a "wealthy matriarch," uproots her family from the city after her husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash. It's been called a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

Matthew's career first took off when he starred in Party of Five from 1994 to 2000. He then became known for playing Jack Shephard in Lost, between 2004 and 2010. Between 2014 and 2021 he took a break from acting to spend more time with his children, Kyle, now 26, and Byron, now 23.

"At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really re-engage," he has said previously. "I had been focused on work for some time, and Margherita (his wife of 30 years) had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home, and I really felt like I was retiring from the business, and working on other creative elements that are really personal to me - some music and writing."