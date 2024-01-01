Legendary wrestler Sid Eudy dies

Professional wrestler Sid Eudy has died.

On Monday, the WWE star's son, Gunnar Eudy, issued a statement via Facebook in which he announced his father had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 63.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed," he stated. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss."

Gunnar confirmed a memorial service for Sid will be held "soon".

Sid was perhaps best known for his time at World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he used the ring names Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, and Sycho Sid. He won the WWF Championship on two occasions.

However, Sid's career ended after he suffered a fractured left leg during a pay-per-view match in January 2001. The shocking moment, in which he snapped both the tibia and fibula, has gone down in televised wrestling history as it was deemed too graphic for many TV stations to re-play.

Following the sad news of Sid's death, officials at WWE were among the first to pay tribute.

"Known as The Master and Ruler of the World, Sid's reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world," they commented. "WWE extends its condolences to Eudy's family, friends and fans."

Meanwhile, Sid's friends and competitors have also honoured his memory.

Steve Borden - known by the ring name Sting - called Sid "one of the most believable big men EVER" in a message posted on X and Ric Flair noted he was "so sorry to hear of the passing of Sid Justice".

And Booker T. Huffman wrote, "Without Sid Vicious, I don't think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."