Nicole Kidman unsure if she's 'brave' enough to watch 'exposing' Babygirl at Venice Film Festival

Nicole Kidman isn't sure if she's brave enough to watch her "exposing" erotic thriller Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival later this week.

In the erotic film, the Australian actress plays a high-ranking CEO who embarks on a forbidden romance with an intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Kidman, who has starred in eyebrow-raising films like Eyes Wide Shut, Birth and The Paperboy, has described Babygirl as her most "exposing" film yet. She hasn't seen the finished feature and isn't sure if she will be able to watch it with an audience in Venice when it premieres on Friday.

"There's something in me going, Okay this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people. But then I'm like, That's a high-wire act. I'm not sure I have that much bravery," she confessed to Vanity Fair. "Maybe I will see it that way - I'll let you know. I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."

The Oscar-winning actress added, "It's like, Golly, I'm doing this, and it's actually now going to be seen by the world. That's a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world."

The Moulin Rouge! star admitted that the production was so challenging it left her "ragged" and not wanting to be touched.

"I don't want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it," she explained. "I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?"

Babygirl, written and directed by Halina Reijn, is competing for the Golden Lion for best film at this year's Venice Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.