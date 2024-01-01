Jenna Ortega reveals Richard E. Grant asked her about Johnny Depp dating rumours

Jenna Ortega has revealed Richard E. Grant asked her about the rumours she was dating Johnny Depp.

The Wednesday actress brought up the unfounded gossip when asked to name the craziest rumour she had ever heard about herself during BuzzFeed's Puppy Interview.

"Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone," she replied. "It's so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious."

The 21-year-old then recalled that the rumour spread so widely her co-star Grant asked her about it on the set of their upcoming movie Death of a Unicorn.

"I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, 'Oh, so you and Johnny?' And I laughed because I... I don't know that person," she said.

The rumours first emerged in August 2023, when celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted on a date.

The Scream star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 61, shut down the allegations quickly.

"Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever," his spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career."

Ortega addressed the claim via her Instagram Stories, writing, "This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."