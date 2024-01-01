Meryl Streep insists she's 'just friends' with Martin Short

Meryl Streep's representative has shut down rumours of a romance with Martin Short.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars reignited the speculation last week when they posed together on the red carpet at the TV show's fourth season premiere and were spotted holding hands at the after-party on the Paramount lot.

A party insider told Page Six on Monday that "there is definitely something there" between the stars, adding, "They walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute."

However, in response to the story, a rep for the Oscar-winning actress insisted, "They are just friends."

Streep and Short, who play love interests in the murder-mystery series, were first rumoured to be in a relationship earlier this year. However, the Father of the Bride star's spokesperson denied the claims at the time, saying, "Martin and Meryl are not dating, and are just very good friends - nothing more."

During the press tour for the new series, Short spoke to Extra about his friendship with Streep, 75.

"I think it's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person," he praised.

Short, 74, was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until she passed away from cancer in 2010. They share three children together.

Meanwhile, the Mamma Mia! star confirmed in October last year that she and her husband Don Gummer separated in 2017. The pair tied the knot in 1978 and have four children together.

Season four of Only Murders in the Building, also starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, premiered on Tuesday.