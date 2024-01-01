Only Murders In The Building cast tease Taylor Swift appearance

The main cast of Only Murders In The Building have teased that Taylor Swift could join the series in a guest role.

The smash hit Disney comedy-drama returns for a fourth season this month and stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in main roles.

A string of List stars have already featured on the show during the first three seasons including Sting, Amy Schumer, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep - and it seems the principal cast would only be too happy to add Taylor to the revolving lineup of guest stars.

Asked by E! News if she would like her friend to join the series, 32-year-old Selena gushed, "Oh dear, I love that! She's a little busy, you guys."

Steve, 79, then joked, "Listen, she calls us every day. Here - she's calling right now. Ahh, I'll take it later."

While Martin, 74, added, "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3am."

Speaking more seriously about the Wildest Dreams singer, Steve praised the Grammy award-winning star for her professionalism.

He gushed, "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen - politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Season four of Only Murders In The Building is available to start streaming on Disney+ now.